State’s Ombudsman program seeks volunteers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is looking for volunteers to help people in their most vulnerable state.

The New Mexico Aging and Long-Term Services Department need more than 250 volunteers for its Ombudsman program.

Those who sign up are trained and certified to advocate for the rights of residents in license nursing and assisted living facilities. Officials call it an important job.

“One voice, one voice that helps to carry these clients’ messages. These residents who are in a very vulnerable state and this is what we want to champion and this is what we want to do and bring up today,” said Aging and Long-Term Services Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez.

There are more than 340 facilities in the state and serve 12,000 residents.