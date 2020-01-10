Live Now
State’s environment department fines Air Force

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Environment Department is fining the Air Force $1.7 million over water contamination.

The department says Cannon Air Force Base has been dumping wastewater without a groundwater permit since last April. The state started monitoring dangerous chemicals known as PFAs in the groundwater in 2018 after high concentrations were found near Cannon, a result of the use of firefighting foam on the base for years.

The department says the Air Force is ignoring the state’s environmental laws. They say each day the Air Force doesn’t comply, the fine will increase $25,00.

