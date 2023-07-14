LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Human Services Department said nearly 500 households were targeted by a recent Snap food benefits theft after their EBT cards were compromised shopping at the same grocery store. Now, state officials say they’re working to prevent future incidents,

The HSD said investigators traced the fraud back to the Smith’s store on Main Street. They said an illegal card skimmer had been collecting people’s data since May. “It’s pretty scary to hear that, you don’t want that happening to get funds taken out,” said one Smith’s shopper.

New Mexico Human Services Department Spokesperson, Tim Fowler said if it weren’t for a handful of customer complaints about missing benefits, the case of fraud could potentially still be ongoing. “We have known about this issue and have been putting plans into place as quickly as possible but we have been working on this a few days now,” said Fowler.

Fowler said it’s the first time an incident like this has happened to the agency. Investigators believe a card skimmer was set up at a self-checkout kiosk on May 25. That skimmer stayed active through June 22. “Unfortunately, of course, it’s not just snap customers who may have been affected but anyone who may have used that particular self-checkout and paid with a card had their card information likely compromised,” said Fowler.

In all, HSD said 488 people had their benefit accounts drained. Investigators said the receipts show purchases in several other states across the United States. Customers News 13 spoke to Friday saod they’ll think twice before making another purchase. “I just check my receipt every time to make sure you know what was taken out should have been taken out and check my bank account,” said one Smith’s shopper.

HSD says while EBT cards don’t have chip or tap-to-pay methods, it’s something they’re thinking about adding. “There are features that you can use to block internet transactions, out-of-state transactions or freeze your EBT card and that can all be done through a mobile app or through a website,” said Fowler.

The state’s Human Services Department said it’s working to contact and refund its affected customers. They’re also ramping up efforts to look for other potential EBT card skimmers. Customers who used a debit or credit card at the Los Lunas Smith’s are also being warned to check their bank account for possible fraud.