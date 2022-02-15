SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ve seen the Help Wanted signs everywhere. Now the state is stepping in to help by creating a one-stop-shop for employers and job seekers.

The New Mexico Departments of Workforce Solutions and Tourism are partnering to help the hospitality and tourism industry which took a hit during the pandemic. They encourage employers to submit their job postings to the Ready NM website which launched on Tuesday.

The goal is to connect employers to those looking for a job. There are already more than 800 listings. “Really one of the major benefits of this campaign is the state is dedicating resources to promoting them. It’s not just a place where jobs are going to live on a website where. The state is trying to promote that website in front of job seekers,” said Cody Johnson with the New Mexico Tourism Department.

The website breaks down job openings by city, job, title, and pay. Visit the Ready NM website to learn more.