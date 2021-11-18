State warns of new fraud scheme aimed at licenses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) A new fraud scheme has begun, this time aimed at licensees. The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department has learned that scammers have been identifying themselves as a member of the department and notifying the licensee that they are under investigation, that their license may be suspended, or an arrest warrant has been issued in the licensee’s name and then demanding money. Scammers have also been known to identify themselves as a member of another entity such as local police, the DEA, and the FBI.

“The best deterrence against these bad actors is awareness and caution,” says superintendent Linda M. Trujillo in a news release. “All New Mexicans should be aware of unsolicited calls and emails from scammers impersonating a government agency. This is a trick fraudsters use to make a quick buck at the expense of hardworking consumers.”

The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department reports that it will never contact licensees demanding

money or payment of any form or personal information without conducting an official

investigation or inquiry. If you receive such a call, please refuse the demand for payment and hang

up.