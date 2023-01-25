NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is fighting to keep the woman accused of terrorizing her East Mountains neighbors locked up until trial. SWAT vehicles moved in on the home of Tina Garcia, which is south of Tijeras, early Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Garcia drove into a neighbor’s vehicle Sunday and fired gunshots.

A second neighbor told deputies when they got home that day, Garcia was yelling and threatening the family.

A few hours later, they said a car crashed through the front doors of their home, then reversed, and hit the garage.

Tuesday in court, the state filed a motion for pretrial detention that argued no one should have to live in fear of someone driving a car through their home and firing a gun at them. That hearing is set for Friday.