NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A mysterious respiratory illness popping up in dogs across the country is raising a lot of questions. However, many of the answers still aren’t clear. It is not believed to be in New Mexico yet, but local officials are keeping close tabs on the situation. “We check animals as they come in for any signs of disease,” said Deputy Director of the Eastside Animal Shelter in Albuquerque, Susan Ellis.

Ellis said they are working hard to make sure the mysterious and possibly deadly respiratory disease being found in dogs doesn’t make its way through their shelter doors, “With infectious diseases, it’s no different than how we would treat kennel cough or distemper or parvo.” Ellis said the plan is to always isolate and then treat.

Animal Welfare in Albuquerque said they have not heard of any reports in the metro and believe their shelters haven’t seen any cases because they don’t accept dogs from out of state.

The disease is believed to be infectious and has been found in 14 states so far including Colorado. However, the State Veterinarian with the New Mexico Livestock Board, Samantha Uhrig, said while they have investigated some suspected cases, there are no confirmed cases in New Mexico.

She adds the illness is being monitored by veterinary boards and university programs across the country. “We have yet to really identify what is causing this disease. There is a lot of testing underway,” said Uhrig.

According to Uhrig, symptoms include a prolonged cough which doesn’t respond well to antibiotics. She said it’s still not clear whether this is actually a new illness, or simply an unusual spike in normal respiratory issues.

As folks travel with their pets or take them to kennels this holiday season, she recommends keeping dogs up to date on vaccinations. “Even if we don’t know what this particular disease is, it’s good to have your dogs protected against the known diseases,” said Uhrig.

If a dog is showing signs of respiratory illness, veterinarians recommend isolating the animal from other dogs and seeking care from a vet.