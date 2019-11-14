State, US Forest Services sign stewardship agreement

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state and forest services are joining forces to improve the health of the forest across the state.

Thursday Gov. Lujan Grisham and Vicki Christiansen who is the Chief of the Forest Service signed a shared stewardship agreement. It will help the two groups to work together to tackle issues like invasive species, wildfires and drought.

Issues have come up in the past because of jurisdiction, some local communities and state agencies have wanted to do work in the forest to mitigate the dangers but aren’t allowed to because it’s not their land.

There has been a desire to better work with the forest service and that is what this agreement is about.

As part of this agreement, the state and forest service will look at new ways to do business and manage not only the forests, but watersheds which are greatly affected by the condition of the forest.