NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has reached a settlement with a St. Louis-based company over prescription pricing for the state’s Medicaid program. The Centene Corporation has agreed to pay $13.7 million after the attorney general says it added fees and did not pass on retail discounts to Centennial care.

Those funds will go into the state’s consumer settlement fund. As part of the settlement, the AG says Centene will stop those practices and provide more transparency. The state superintendent of insurance helped the AG in the investigation.