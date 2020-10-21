State to post more than $10M in unclaimed property in local newspapers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state says there’s million in lost and forgotten money owed to New Mexico residents. The state’s Taxation and Revenue Department says it will publish its annual listing of unclaimed property in newspapers around the state over the next week.

“Getting unclaimed property into the hands of its rightful owners is one of our favorite things to do at Taxation and Revenue. The state is a custodian of this money and we will happily return it to anyone who can prove they are entitled to it,” said Cabinet Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke in a news release.

They say that inactive banks, insurance, and investment accounts are surrendered to the state, and this year, they have over $10 million in unclaimed money. You can also check for unclaimed money online. According to the same news release, the state says the listing will appear in this Sunday’s edition of the Albuquerque Journal, in the Las Vegas Optic on Oct. 29, and in the Farmington Daily Times and Santa Fe New Mexican on Oct. 30.

