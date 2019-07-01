State to mitigate risks associated with growing outdoor tourism

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State officials are taking steps to ensure New Mexico’s outdoor tourism doesn’t damage the natural landscape.

In April, the governor signed a bill to support outdoor related activities and boost the already multi-million dollar industry. However, officials at popular places like Tent Rocks worry over-crowding could have negative long term effects.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the New Mexico Tourism Department said it’s working to produce a collaborative outdoor tourism program by the end of this year. They plan to identify ways to minimize risks and keep New Mexico wild, while helping the industry grow.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss