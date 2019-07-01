State to mitigate risks associated with growing outdoor tourism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State officials are taking steps to ensure New Mexico’s outdoor tourism doesn’t damage the natural landscape.

In April, the governor signed a bill to support outdoor related activities and boost the already multi-million dollar industry. However, officials at popular places like Tent Rocks worry over-crowding could have negative long term effects.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the New Mexico Tourism Department said it’s working to produce a collaborative outdoor tourism program by the end of this year. They plan to identify ways to minimize risks and keep New Mexico wild, while helping the industry grow.