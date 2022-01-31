NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is set to receive millions to clean up abandoned oil and gas wells. The Department of the Interior announced more than $1 billion in funding for the cleanup, saying the wells are polluting communities.
Story continues below
- Trending: Family stuck with taxes for fraudulent unemployment funds
- Crime: Officers question people who found baby in Hobbs dumpster
- Don’t Miss: Local podcast highlighting NM murders hits milestone
- Legislature: Proposed bill targets repeat shoplifters
New Mexico can get up to $25 million at first. The state is eligible for up to $43 million total. The Biden administration says this will also help create jobs.