State to auction off former governor’s furnishings

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – You could get your hands on some furniture from the governor’s mansion.

Several items like tables and chairs, lamps, dressers, and framed pictures were sent to the state surplus warehouse when Gov. Susana Martinez left office. Now they’re going up for auction.

You can bid on the furnishings this Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the State Surplus Property Bureau Building on Siringo Road. Other items like government vehicles and knives surrendered at the Albuquerque Sunport will also be available.

