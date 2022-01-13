State taking public input on Wildlife Corridor Action Plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wildlife officers are seeking the public’s input on how to cut down on car crashes involving animals. Two years ago, the state enacted a law — New Mexico Senate Bill 228, the Wildlife Corridors Act — directing the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish along with the Department of Transportation, to identify where the most wildlife-vehicle collisions happen and find ways to make those state roads safer.

Those ways could include adding barriers, underpasses and fencing to keep animals away. “It’s about 1,200 crashes a year and in 2016 we had almost 1,700, that yearly cost is about $20 million for cars, roads and wildlife. So it’s a significant problem,” said Senator Mimi Stewart (D-Albuquerque).

Game and Fish will have two virtual meetings on Febuary 1 and Feb. 3, both starting at 6 p.m. You can also make comments by phone, mail or email through March 12. Game and Fish said details on how to register for meetings will be online soon. To provide comments or for more information, visit wildlifeactionplan.nmdotprojects.org.

