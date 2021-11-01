State takes control of 2 private prison facilities

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has taken control of two privately-owned prisons. The corrections department has converted the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Grants and the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility in Santa Rosa into publicly-operated facilities.

The state has lease agreements at both prisons and also will be responsible for maintenance. It’s part of the state’s shift away from private prisons. Right now, 25% of the state’s prison beds are in privately-operated facilities.

According to a press release from the New Mexico Corrections Department, the conversions become official on November 1 marks the end of over 30 years of private operation by CoreCivic at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center and 20 years by the GEO Group at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility.