State Supreme court to look into non-lawyers for legal services

The State Supreme Court is looking at a program that would allow non-lawyers to provide legal services to people who can’t afford an attorney.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the high court appointed a workgroup Tuesday to study whether the state should create a new category of service providers called “licensed legal technicians”.

They would operate similarly to nurse practitioners. Once complete, the study will be returned to the court for review.

“The need for legal service providers to address unmet legal needs in New Mexico is felt most acutely beyond the Rio Grande corridor and throughout rural New Mexico,” the Supreme Court said in its order creating the workgroup.