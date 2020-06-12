State Supreme Court ruling: Uniforms, marked vehicles required for police pursuits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled police officers have to be wearing a uniform and driving a marked patrol car in order to charge a suspect for trying to escape officers in a chase. State law says a person can be charged with aggravated fleeing if they try to get away from a ‘uniformed law enforcement officer, in an appropriately marked law enforcement vehicle.’

The court examined two chases. San Juan County Sheriff’s file one where a San Juan County deputy was driving an unmarked car with lights and sirens on. Another one in Curry County Sheriff’s where a deputy wasn’t in uniform. In a split decision, justices ruled lights and sirens are enough and neither is just wearing a badge.

