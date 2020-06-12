News Alert
Eastbound I-40 shut down at Coors due to fatal single-vehicle accident
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

State Supreme Court ruling: Uniforms, marked vehicles required for police pursuits

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled police officers have to be wearing a uniform and driving a marked patrol car in order to charge a suspect for trying to escape officers in a chase. State law says a person can be charged with aggravated fleeing if they try to get away from a ‘uniformed law enforcement officer, in an appropriately marked law enforcement vehicle.’

The court examined two chases. San Juan County Sheriff’s file one where a San Juan County deputy was driving an unmarked car with lights and sirens on. Another one in Curry County Sheriff’s where a deputy wasn’t in uniform. In a split decision, justices ruled lights and sirens are enough and neither is just wearing a badge.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Friday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss