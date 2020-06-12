State Supreme Court ruling: Uniforms, marked vehicles required for police pursuits

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled police officers have to be wearing a uniform and driving a marked patrol car in order to charge a suspect for trying to escape officers in a chase. State law says a person can be charged with aggravated fleeing if they try to get away from a ‘uniformed law enforcement officer, in an appropriately marked law enforcement vehicle.’
The court examined two chases. San Juan County Sheriff’s file one where a San Juan County deputy was driving an unmarked car with lights and sirens on. Another one in Curry County Sheriff’s where a deputy wasn’t in uniform. In a split decision, justices ruled lights and sirens are enough and neither is just wearing a badge.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites