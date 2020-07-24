State Supreme Court rules in case surrounding generating station

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state supreme court ruled in a case Thursday involving state regulators and the Public Service Company of New Mexico. In a unanimous decision the court ruled the Public Regulation Commission or the PRC, can’t require a utility, like PNM, to start the process to abandon a power plant.

Earlier this year, the court ruled the PRC should apply a new renewable energy law to PNM’s plan to stop using a coal-fired San Juan generating station near Farmington.

The Energy Transition Act aims to transition the state away from coal but the PRC also tried to order PNM to apply for abandonment by March which the Supreme Court says the regulators don’t have the power to do so.