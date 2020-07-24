State Supreme Court rules in case surrounding generating station

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state supreme court ruled in a case Thursday involving state regulators and the Public Service Company of New Mexico. In a unanimous decision the court ruled the Public Regulation Commission or the PRC, can’t require a utility, like PNM, to start the process to abandon a power plant.

Earlier this year, the court ruled the PRC should apply a new renewable energy law to PNM’s plan to stop using a coal-fired San Juan generating station near Farmington.

The Energy Transition Act aims to transition the state away from coal but the PRC also tried to order PNM to apply for abandonment by March which the Supreme Court says the regulators don’t have the power to do so.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Thursday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss