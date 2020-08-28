State Supreme Court overturns judge’s decision to grant new trial for man convicted of murder in 1982.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday, the state Supreme Court overturned an Eddy County judge’s decision to order a new trial for a man imprisoned for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old Carlsbad girl in 1982.

The Court’s unanimous decision means Curtis Worley will continue to serve both of his sentences: 18 years for rape and life in prison for first-degree murder. Worley was convicted for being one of a group of men who raped and murdered Nancy Mitchell, whose partially decomposed body was found near the Pecos River in Eddy County. In 1984, the Supreme Court affirmed Worley’s convictions on direct appeal. Worley later brought several post-conviction legal challenges in state and federal courts.

In his latest challenge, the justices concluded that the district court improperly granted a writ of habeas corpus that would vacate Worley’s convictions and set aside his sentences. The district court did not explain why it granted Worley’s request, but his habeas petition argued that newly discovered evidence undermined the fairness of his trial and established his innocence. He argued that this evidence included testimony from two eyewitnesses who recanted their testimony that had implicated Worley in Mitchell’s death and DNA test results.

Prosecutors appealed the district court’s decision granting Worley a new trial. In an opinion written by Justice David Thomson, the Supreme Court concluded Worley’s claim was not supported by new evidence.