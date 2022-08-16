NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state supreme court is honoring former Justice Edward Chavez after 15 years on the bench. The court has renamed its robbing room after him.
The court will also publish a commemorative volume of opinions he wrote, including the decision that legalized same-sex marriage and allowed non-English speakers to serve on New Mexico juries.