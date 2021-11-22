State settles lawsuit with 7 financial institutions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven financial institutions have agreed to pay the state $32 million to settle a lawsuit.
The state sued Citi Group, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and others claiming they did not fully disclose details of certain mortgage-backed securities. The companies do not admit livability as part of the settlement.