State settles lawsuit with 7 financial institutions

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven financial institutions have agreed to pay the state $32 million to settle a lawsuit.

Story continues below

The state sued Citi Group, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and others claiming they did not fully disclose details of certain mortgage-backed securities. The companies do not admit livability as part of the settlement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES