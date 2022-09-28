TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico has agreed to pay out hundreds of thousands of dollars to the family of a Vietnam vet who died from COVID-19 in 2020. He contracted it at the state’s veteran home in Truth or Consequences. The lawsuit claimed the facility wasn’t following the state’s COVID-19 guidelines. According to the health department, 37 veterans died at the facility from COVID-19.

Vietnam War veteran Rickey Widener was living in the state’s veterans’ home in Truth or Consequences when he died after contracting COVID-19. The 75-year-old passed away on December 3, 2020. His wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit last August – against the veterans’ home which is operated by the state’s health department.

The lawsuit claimed the facility wasn’t following COVID safe protocols set into place by the state’s health department. The suit used findings from a DOH survey of the veterans’ home stating a COVID-positive and symptomatic staff member was allowed to provide care to both COVID-positive and COVID-negative residents, the facility failed to maintain a barrier between green and red zones. it also failed to thoroughly clean a red zone before converting it to a green zone – and more.

In the end – the state reached a settlement with Barbara Widener for $300,000. The veterans’ home in T or C has faced significant problems in the past from structural problems and issues with the roof to crumbling walking paths.

There’s now the question of whether the settlement will set a precedent for future lawsuits by the families of those 36 other veterans. according to the New Mexico department of health, there is only one other active lawsuit at this point.