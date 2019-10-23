State senator seeks jury trial in DWI case

Sen. Richard Martinez

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawyers for State Sen. Richard Martinez are asking for a jury trial in his DWI case.

Martinez was charged with aggravated DWI and reckless driving after police say he rear-ended a Jeep in Espanola. The Attorney General’s office argues that defendants can only seek jury trials if they face a possible sentence of more than six months in prison.

They say neither charge carries a sentence that is more than 90 days. They also argue this change would postpone the trial date because of jury selection.

