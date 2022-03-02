ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A former state senator appears to have won Roswell’s mayoral race. With all precincts closed, Democrat Tim Jennings holds a 57-vote margin over Republican incumbent Dennis Kintigh, who has been mayor since 2014.

While the margin is close, it avoided an automatic recount by just two votes. KRQE News 13 reached out to see if Kintigh will challenge the results, but did not hear back.