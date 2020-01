SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state senator convicted of driving drunk has served his time in jail.

Records from the Santa Fe County Jail show Sen. Richard Martinez was released Tuesday afternoon. Martinez spent only four days behind bars after he was found guilty earlier this month for aggravated DWI.

He was arrested in Española last summer after he rear-ended a car stopped at a red light. Officers say the senator smelled of alcohol, but he refused to take a breath test.