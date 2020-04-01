Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to give Tuesday briefing, key updates on social distancing guidelines

State senator asking to suspend fees at water loading stations

New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – State Sen. George Munoz is asking the President and the governor if the city of Gallup can stop charging for water to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Munoz says people travel up to 80 miles roundtrip to these water loading stations. He sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asking for her to declare an emergency, which would allow the city to suspend fees at the stations.

Munoz says it will help people who aren’t working right now and need water to wash their hands. “Cleanliness with COVID virus is one of the most important things you can do. They still have horses to water and help to water, dogs and animal to take care of and they’re hauling water to do that,” said Munoz.

Munoz is still waiting to hear from the governor and will also be sending a letter to President Trump asking for help.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞