State senator asking to suspend fees at water loading stations

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – State Sen. George Munoz is asking the President and the governor if the city of Gallup can stop charging for water to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Munoz says people travel up to 80 miles roundtrip to these water loading stations. He sent a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asking for her to declare an emergency, which would allow the city to suspend fees at the stations.

Munoz says it will help people who aren’t working right now and need water to wash their hands. “Cleanliness with COVID virus is one of the most important things you can do. They still have horses to water and help to water, dogs and animal to take care of and they’re hauling water to do that,” said Munoz.

Munoz is still waiting to hear from the governor and will also be sending a letter to President Trump asking for help.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources