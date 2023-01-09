SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s office is looking for people to bring Native voices to the Public Regulation Commission (PRC). That body is responsible for regulating public utilities throughout the state.

After being switched from an elected body to an appointed body, the state’s Public Regulation Commission is now staffed with officials not selected by the public. But to help ensure that key members of the public – specifically Native Americans – have a voice, the governor’s office is looking to hire tribal advisors to help offer recommendations to the PRC.

“It is extremely important that we ensure tribal voices are heard on issues before the PRC,” Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a press release. She noted that tribal voices are particularly important with the implementation of the Energy Transition Act, which pushes New Mexico towards cleaner energy.

The Tribal Advisory Council will include one representative from the eight northern Pueblos, one from the 11 southern Pueblos, one from the Apache tribes, and one from the Navajo Nation, according to the governor’s office. Those interested in applying can do so online. The deadline for applying is January 23, 2022.