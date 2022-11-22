SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Finance and Administration secretary is retiring after nearly 50 years of public service. Secretary Deborah Romero has led the department since 2020.
The governor’s office announced Romero will be leaving her position at the end of the year. Romero has worked under nine different governors and has been a part of 40 legislative sessions.