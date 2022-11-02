NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Public Service Company of New Mexico will not have to issue rate credits over the closure of a Four Corners power plant. At least for now.

State regulators ordered the electric utility to give out the credits since customers would no longer benefit from the San Juan Generating Station, which ceased its operations in September. They argue customers should not be charged for a plant that’s not in use.

But PNM challenged the order and asked for a stay while the case makes its way through the legal system. The Supreme Court granted that stay but they have not yet ruled on the merits of the case.

The San Juan Generating Station was a coal-fired electric power plant located by the San Juan Mine, near Waterflow, New Mexico. According to a September press release, with the San Juan station closed, 55% of PNM’s electric generating resources are carbon-free.