NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State health officials said a client on the state’s development disability waiver program has died. They said the unnamed client was hospitalized for a head injury after a fall and died on June 17.

A wellness check was done on April 4 but there were no signs of abuse or neglect at the time. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and the case has been referred to the Attorney General. The news comes as the state continues to look into reports of abuse, neglect, and exploitation of the developmentally disabled.