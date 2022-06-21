CHAMA, N.M. (KRQE)- The state of New Mexico says despite claims from Chama’s mayor, they are helping with the water outage there. Mayor Earnest Vigil says the village has been dealing with water shortages and leaks for a few weeks now, but Monday they were completely out. He believes it all started from a water leak at the treatment plant. Vigil says he’s reached out to the state and federal governments but they’ve received no assistance.

The state claims as soon as it heard of the problem on June 10, it stepped in to help deliver up to 20,000 gallons of water a day as well as pallets of bottled water. The state says it encourages the village to use $800,000 in unspent capital outlay funds to fix the leak, offering technical assistance if they need it.