State requesting judge revisit sheriff’s embezzlement case

New Mexico

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is once again asking a judge to reconsider his decision in the embezzlement case for former Torrance County Sheriff Heath White.

White was accused of stealing more than $20,000 in equipment and storing county property at his home in Edgewood. It was in October that Judge Charles Brown dropped White’s charges, ruling there was no probable cause in the case and claiming the search warrants were invalid.

On Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office filed this appeal of Judge Brown’s November ruling. Brown had denied the state’s request for a hearing or that the court issue an order giving more specifics about the decision to suppress evidence.

News 13 reached out to White’ attorney for a response to this appeal but have not heard back.

