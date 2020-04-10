State reminds people to follow social distancing guidelines outdoors

Live Now
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lots of people are expected to be out on the trails and open spaces this Easter weekend. The state is reminding people even if you’re outdoors, you still have to be mindful of your social distance.

Officials are urging people to enjoy the outdoors as close to home as possible and respect any land closures. They also say, avoid intense activities with a higher risk of injury, since healthcare services are already stretched thin. In Albuquerque, open space officers and volunteers will be stationed at trailheads to make sure people are following the guidelines.

