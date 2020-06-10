State reminds people of college savings plan

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Have you started saving to send your child to college? The state is reminding you of a program that can help. The New Mexico 529 College Savings Plan provides tax-free growth and tax-free withdrawal as long as the funds are used to pay for higher education which includes not only tuition but room and board, books and supplies. The state-run plan only costs a dollar to start.

The state says another great feature is the plan’s flexibility. The Education Plan is easy to set up and although regular contributions provide the biggest impact on account growth long-term, contributions can be made at any time and in any amount.

“Gifting to a child’s 529 plan account is a great way to crowdfund education and help reduce student debt,” explained Ted Miller in a press release, Executive Director of the Education Trust Board of New Mexico, the organization that sponsors The Education Plan 529. “Family members, godparents and friends can contribute to the child’s 529 account. It’s the best gift ever – the gift of education.”

For more information on The Education Plan, go to theducationplan.com or call 1-877-337-5268.