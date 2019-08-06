State releases secret settlement letters

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a Larry Barker Investigation that sparked changes in how state settlements are handled. It also led to a state investigation.

Larry Barker’s investigation exposed $1.7 million in sealed settlements for six state employees, who filed claims with New Mexico’s Risk Management Office in late November of last year, claiming harassment, hostile work environment, and unfair treatment in the final days of Governor Susana Martinez’s administration.

Tuesday, the state released their settlement letters for three of those cases.

In May, a Larry Barker Investigation found in the last days of the Susana Martinez administration, they negotiated a secret deal that cost taxpayers a total of $1.7 million. Sources say, six state employees were given money in order to keep alleged compromising information about then-Governor Susana Martinez, under wraps.

Due to his involvement, former New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas has first-hand knowledge of the cases.

Larry Barker: “If the public was able to look at the facts of these cases what do you think the public would believe?”

Pete Kasetas: “I think the public would be outraged that these cases were settled without proper investigation.”

When DPS Deputy Secretary Amy Orlando was transferred to another agency, she filed a claim against the state alleging discrimination. Her claim was settled for $300,000 without any investigation.

After DPS Supervisor Terri Thornberry was reprimanded, she also alleged discrimination. Thornberry claimed, in part, her work conditions caused her stress and she no longer walks her dog. According to an independent investigation of Thornberry’s claim by an outside law firm, it did not find evidence of gender or age discrimination. Risk Mangement settled Thornberry’s claim for $400,000.

DPS employee Dianna Dejarnette also claimed discrimination, and the stress caused her in part, dizzy spells. Risk Mangement did not investigate but settled her case for $300,000.

Larry Barker: “In your opinion what are these cases about?”

Pete Kassetas: “Governor Martinez. Politics. Greed.”

Confidential sources involved in these cases told Larry Barker, the claims were resolved out of fear that personal information about the governor might be made public.

In a December 5 settlement demand, an attorney who represented three state employees referenced damaging information about the governor professionally and personally.

In the same letter, the attorney writes, “we have compelling and irrefutable evidence of the governor’s significant personal issues and instances of inappropriate behavior.”

There were three other sealed documents that will be made public August 24, involving former Deputy State Police Chief, Ryan Suggs, State Police Sergeant Monica Martinez-Jones, and retired State Police Sergeant Julia Armendariz.

Armendariz admits, through her attorney, Governor Martinez directed her to record a phone conversation with First Gentleman Chuck Franco. Those sources say Franco made politically explosive comments about his wife. The former governor denies that claim.

Former New Mexico State Police Chief Pete Kassetas issued the following response:

From the beginning of this ordeal I took the position the claims made against me were false and defendable and I still believe that to this very day. Not a single female officer on the State Police has come forward verifying the claims made against me because they did not happen. I am not named in the DeJarnette settlement at all, only Scott Weaver. As it relates to the Thornberry claims they were investigated by a third party hired by RMD. I possess two reports from the attorney that determined the claims were not supported. Orlando’s claims were never investigated before RMD settled. The attorneys for the plaintiffs all agreed to keeping this settlement sealed and confidential until 12/29/2022. That is unethical and a violation of the law. That very fact should lead the pubic to question the motives of everyone involved. The system in New Mexico is broken. RMD should never be used as a slush fund to cover up politicians misconduct. The only silver lining I see is the current administration and legislature are making efforts to ensure this does not happen again. However, the fact that the tax payers shelled out hundreds of thousands of dollars to get us to this point is unforgivable. Pete Kassetas, Former New Mexico State Police Chief