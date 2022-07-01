NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state and federal governments have reached a settlement over the SNAP program. As part of that settlement, the state agreed to invest millions of dollars into improvements.

The US Department of Agriculture accused the state of mismanaging funding for the supplemental nutrition assistance program between 2014 and 2016. They claim the state overissued $163 million in benefits, but the state health and human services department appealed and said they were only responsible for $7 million.

Over the next few years, the state agreed to pay $3.6 million to the Department of Agriculture. Separately, the state will also invest more than $15 million to improve SNAP services.

That includes more than $7 million for hiring staff and retaining them. Nearly $2 million will go toward fraud detection. The state will also report once a year to the federal government on their progress.