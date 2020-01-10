State police unveil new helicopter honoring fallen officer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police unveiled a new helicopter Friday.

Along with the dedication of the new hangar, the new chopper bears the name of fallen Officer Andy Tingwall, killed in 2009 trying to rescue a stranded hiker in Santa Fe.

“We dedicated the hangar to him today and it’s outstanding that his family was here and that we could do this so he is never ever forgotten,” Chief of State Police TimJohnson said.

The department says the new helicopter is one of the best in the country. It cost $12 million.