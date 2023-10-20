NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police will conduct traffic enforcement for multiple counties starting Monday as the holiday season starts to kick off. State Police will be on I-25 enforcing traffic regulations for San Miguel, Santa Fe, Sandoval, Bernalillo, Socorro, and Doña Ana Counties.

According to the release, the operation will focus on speeding, reckless driving, cars following too closely to one another, and other traffic violations. State Police said they will continue to conduct operations throughout the holiday season.