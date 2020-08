GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police found a big haul of drugs weighing 580 pounds, at the Gallup port of entry last week. NMSP says during an inspection, officers discovered 495 vacuumed sealed packages of marijuana in 20 Home Depot boxes.

NMSP says the driver, Binyam Habtamu Getahun of Alexandria, Virginia, and the co-driver, Mazemr Abebe Belayneh of Snellville, Georgia were both arrested and booked into the McKinley County Detention Center.