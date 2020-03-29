State police seek public’s help in identifying fatal hit and run suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police need the public’s help in identifying a fatal hit and run suspect.

New Mexico State Police responded to a hit and run crash Friday night in which a pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 14 near the Santa Fe Detention Center. Officers arrived to find Kevin Michael Poirier, 45, of San Diego, CA struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Poirier was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Police say Poirier was walking south on Highway 14 and was struck by what investigators believe to be a southbound 2015 Ford pick-up truck. After striking Poirier, the truck fled the scene so the truck would have front-end damage and will be missing a mirror.

If anyone has information or were a witness to the crash, they are asked to call the New Mexico State Police at (505) 841-9256. Select option 0 and tell the dispatcher you have information related to the Highway 14 hit and run.