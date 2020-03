NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are recruiting your kids to help them create a coloring book.

The Department is asking kids to draw what they imagine, when they picture state police, then color it. It could be an officer, a K-9, a motorcycle, or whatever else they think of. Prizes will be given for the winning pictures, which may also be included in an upcoming coloring book.

Submissions must be sent to Public.relations@state.nm.us.