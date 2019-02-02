New Mexico

State Police release mock sportscast ahead of the Big Game

By:

Posted: Feb 01, 2019 06:10 PM MST

Updated: Feb 01, 2019 07:26 PM MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - We're just days away from the Big Game and State Police are reminding drivers not to drink and drive. 

State Police released a mock sportscast Friday reminding drivers they will be out in full force.

Officer Ray Wilson and Lieutenant Mark Soriano gave a preview of what to expect Sunday night and also take a look at the "starting lineup." 

State Police also reminds drivers these officers won't just be out Sunday, they're out every night. 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Top Stories

Entertainment