State Police release mock sportscast ahead of the Big Game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - We're just days away from the Big Game and State Police are reminding drivers not to drink and drive.

State Police released a mock sportscast Friday reminding drivers they will be out in full force.

Officer Ray Wilson and Lieutenant Mark Soriano gave a preview of what to expect Sunday night and also take a look at the "starting lineup."

State Police also reminds drivers these officers won't just be out Sunday, they're out every night.