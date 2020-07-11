State police officer pulls Alamogordo woman from burning vehicle

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police Officer rescued a woman from a burning car north of Carlsbad Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., a 55-year-old Alamogordo woman was involved in a crash that left her unconscious and not breathing. A state police officer was on patrol and rushed to the driver’s aid, finding her unconscious. The officer pulled the woman from the vehicle as the engine compartment caught on fire.

The officer administered CPR and once the victim began breathing on her own, he extinguished the fire in the vehicle. The Carlsbad Fire Department arrived and took the victim to Carlsbad, where she was then flown to a Lubbock hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.