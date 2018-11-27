State Police: Justin Hansen recovering after attack in prison

Justin Hansen is recovering after an attack in prison.

Hansen is serving 18 years behind bars for beating Brittani Marcell, a then 17-year-old Cibola High School student, with a shovel.

The case went unsolved for nearly a decade until DNA linked Hansen to the crime.

State Police say an altercation occurred between Hansen and another inmate, Marcos Gonzales, at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility.

Hansen was treated for injuries that were non-life-threatening and was then released back to SNMCF.

No injuries were reported to Gonzales.

Both men refused to speak to investigators regarding the altercation and the incident is still under investigation by State Police.

The District Attorney’s office will then review and decide if charges will be filed.

Related Coverage: