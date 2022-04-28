ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating what led to a three-vehicle crash that left one person dead on April 27. They say officers were dispatched to the crash on U.S. 285 and Darby Road, south of Roswell, just after 8:45 p.m.

The initial investigation showed that a car, driven by 64-year-old Richard Wiles was traveling north on U.S. 285. A semi was turning southbound on U.S. 285 from Darby Road. As the semi crossed the northbound lanes, the car collided with the semi’s rear axle. The car was then spun around and struck head-on by another northbound vehicle.

Wiles died on scene. The driver of the other car had minor injuries. Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor and seatbelts were worn in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.