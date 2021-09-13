State police investigating fatal crash in Sierra County

SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal rollover crash along state highway 59 on Saturday. Officials say James Lara of Las Cruces drove a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup that rolled off the road.

State police say he was ejected from the vehicle and obtained fatal injuries. OMI pronounced him dead on the scene.

Officials say alcohol may have been a contributing factor to the crash. They say it also appears like he did not use his seatbelt. State police are still investigating the crash.