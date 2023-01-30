CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a shooting in Carlsbad. Sunday around 2 p.m. Eddy County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home off Mora Street to reports of an uncooperative homeowner for a vehicle fire.

Officials say the man barricaded himself inside a garage on the property. They say shots were fired at deputies, who then returned fire. Officials say the man was eventually taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a gunshot wound. No deputies were injured, NMSP is currently investigating the incident.