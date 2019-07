GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a possible deadly use-of-force incident involving Gallup police.

Officers were dispatched to JC Penney late last month to reports of an intoxicated man. Police say 41-year-old Rodney Lynch was combative, but taken to an alcohol treatment center.

As officers tried to gain control of him, a sergeant noticed Lynch appeared unconscious. He later died at a hospital; the cause is unknown.