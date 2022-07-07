NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say 31-year-old Jose Manuel Gutierrez died after his car flipped in Roosevelt County. They say they responded on July 5 around 1 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover.

They say Gutierrez was traveling along South Roosevelt Road 2 when he entered a ditch and struck a utility pole. They say the vehicle rolled over and Gutierrez was ejected. He died on scene. State Police say it does not appear that he was wearing a seat belt and excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash.