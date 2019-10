SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police have identified the pilot killed in a plane crash in the Pecos wilderness.

They say 29-year-old Nicholas Peterson of Littleton, Colorado, was one of two people on board. Search crews found the wreckage in the Santa Fe National Forest days after it lost contact with air traffic control in Santa Fe.

Investigators have not yet identified the other person, the plane, or what caused the crash.